In the upcoming 2023-2024 season, the Houston High School boys basketball team is in an unusual and interesting situation.

After finishing last season with a record of 1-22, the Tigers are in a regrouping phase and have high hopes of posting more favorable results.

“We’re going to be improved over last season,” said head coach Jim Moore. “We’re a year older, but still considerably young. But we’re more skilled and our basketball IQ’s have improved.

“We still play a tough schedule against some extremely talented teams, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

As Moore alluded to, youth will again be a factor for this year’s version of the squad. The Tigers will have only two seniors in uniform: Power forward Brady Brookshire and small forward Stone Jackson. The pair will be joined by several juniors who saw extended minutes as sophomores last season, along with sophomore point guard DJ Riley, who was thrust into a starting role as a freshman last season.

“We’re still relatively young,” Moore said, “but I feel like we’re hungry to show we’re an improved team. We have several guys who are going to get opportunities to show what they can do.”

The Tigers are led again this season by head coach Jim Moore, left, and assistant coach Rodney Preheim.

Along with Brookshire, the Tigers will have multiple big men who will be relied upon to step up on both ends of the floor, including juniors Brody Adkison and Owen Wells, and sophomore Gavyn Daily.

Meanwhile, Riley, Arthur and junior forward Nick Dennis will need to create offense and make baskets with regularity.

“We have some size inside,” Moore said, “and we have to take advantage of that. We also have some guys who get to the rim. That should create a lot of opportunities to get to the free throw line and for kick-out threes.”

Moore said some of the team’s newcomers have looked good in preseason drills.

“Our freshmen have been impressive in practice,” he said. “They have grown and improved over last season. They have held their own and then some during some scrimmages against older players.

“I’m excited see this group continue to develop.”

The Tigers begin the season next week with a Monday game at Koshkonong and a Tuesday home game against Eminence.

“Come be a positive supporter of this team,” Moore said. “Confidence is a huge thing. We’re trying to build that confidence and it would go a long way to have a big crowd to play in front of night in and night out. We bust our tales to become the best we can be, and we would love for our fans to embrace the process, to be encouragers and watch our development throughout the year.

“We’re excited to get started playing games and representing our town the best way we know how.”

HHS BOYS 2023-2023 BASKETBALL ROSTER