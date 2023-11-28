The phrase “strength in numbers” is often applicable in various human activities, but sports teams must sometimes find strength elsewhere.

The 2023-2024 version of Houston High School girls basketball falls into that category, as the entire program consists of only 11 players. And there isn’t a tremendous amount of experience within that number, as the varsity Lady Tigers will take the floor with only four juniors and not a single senior.

The squad will be led by first-year-head coach Micah Lee.

“There are a lot of feelings involved,” Lee said. “Excitement, nervousness, adrenaline; a lot of the start of this year has been navigating through the process of being a new coach. My main goal has been to build relationships, which includes building trust and expectations between myself and the girls.

With so few players in the program, the Lady Tigers will need to avoid injuries and foul trouble.

“Depth is something we do not have this year,” Lee said. “With 11 players, we will have to play smart and be ready to pick up the slack when these issues arise.”

Youth will undoubtedly play a significant role in Houston’s season.

“We have a lot of talented young girls who are going to gain varsity experience this year,” Lee said. “I see this being very beneficial for their future. I have also seen that they’re ready to rise to that challenge.

The HHS girls basketball team will be led this season by head coach Micah Lee, left, and assistant coach Dan Naracich.

“We’re a young team, but we have the potential to compete as long as we continue to work hard.”

Players with some experience who will be counted on to produce include junior guard Lacey Cavaness, junior center Sophia Crites and sophomore guard Kynlee Weaver. Junior forward Makinley Aaron will likely also be a key contributor, and freshman Summer Seago will see lots of time at point guard.

“Our biggest strength will be that we will be underestimated,” Lee said. “The girls are moving into their new roles and positions and getting better and better every day. We have a very talented post player and several girls who are versatile all around the floor.”

Based on what she’s seen in the preseason, Lee figures the Lady Tigers could surprise some people.

“I think what has impressed me the most is how much potential we have,” she said. “It is a very talented group, just inexperienced. I’m excited to see how much we grow this year.”

Houston begins the season this week at the 10th annual Fordland Invitational Tournament. The Lady Tigers are seeded third in the event’s 8-team bracket and took on No. 6 Dora in a first round game on Monday of this week. Other first round matchups (also played Monday) included top-seeded Fordland facing No. 8 Bradleyville, No. 4 Greenwood taking on No. 5 Hartville and No. 2 Mountain Grove going against No. 7 Conway.

The tournament championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 1).

Houston’s first home game is set for Tuesday (Dec. 4) against county rival Licking.

The Lady Tigers have chosen “All In” as their season motto.

“I would like to tell our fans to be supportive and active in helping this team grow,” Lee said. “It takes everyone – the players, coach, parents and community – to build a successful program. I would like to see everyone else ‘all in’ with us.

“We’re ready to bring change.”