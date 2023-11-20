The Houston High School girls basketball team begins the 2023-2024 season next week by playing the in the 10th annual Fordland Invitational Tournament.

The Lady Tigers are seeded third in the event’s 8-team bracket and will take on No. 6 Dora in a first round game at 7 p.m. Monday (Nov. 27).

Other first round matchups (which will all be played Monday) include top-seeded Fordland facing No. 8 Bradleyville, No. 4 Greenwood taking on No. 5 Hartville and No. 2 Mountain Grove going against No. 7 Conway. The tournament championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Look for a Lady Tigers season-preview article in next week’s Houston Herald.