Four players on the Houston High School volleyball team have received 2023 All-Conference recognition after voting among South Central Association coaches.

Leading the way is senior outside hitter Angie Smith, who was named to the First Team and as the SCA Player of the Year.

Three Lady Tigers received Honorable Mention, including senior Kelsey Pritchett, junior Makinley Aaron and sophomore Kayla Wagner.

Other players on the first team include Raylee Stenzel and Jozey MacPherson of Mountain Grove, Bre Daniels, Bryleigh Wallace and Kaylie Wagner of Liberty and Abby Bowers of Thayer.

Liberty’s Shari Tune was named SCA Coach of the Year.

During her final season of high school volleyball, Smith surpassed the 1,000 kills mark for her career and had a record-setting 43 kills in a game at Thayer. She also recorded more than 1,000 digs in the season.

The Lady Tigers went 26-8-1 overall and 4-3 in the SCA in 2023 and won their first district championship since 2007.

2023 SCA VOLLEYBALL ALL-CONFERENCE LIST