The Houston Middle School 8th-grade girls basketball team began the 2023 season with a win on Monday, beating Willow Springs 31-15 in the annual Mountain Grove Tournament.

The Lady Tigers led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and were never threatened.

Eight players scored for Houston in the contest. Isabella Cook led the way with 7 points, while Claire Benoist, Ava Koch, Millie Manier, Kennedy Smith and Reese Wilson had 4 apiece and Jessyn Allen and Jenna Warner each added 2.

HMS 2023 GIRLS BASKETBALL ROSTER

No., name

10. Millie Manier

11. Lillee Weaver

12. Isabella Cook

15. Danni Root

20. Rebekah McGiboney

23. Jessyn Allen

24. Claire Benoist

30. Ember Green

40. Kenndy Smith

43. Ava Koch

42. Reese Wilson

44. Jenna Warner

52. Piper Volk

Jade Walser-Cardenas

Davney Shelton

Head coach: Jeff Richardson

Assistant coach: Tory Wade

Manager: Aristea Melroy