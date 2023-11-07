The Houston Middle School 8th-grade girls basketball team began the 2023 season with a win on Monday, beating Willow Springs 31-15 in the annual Mountain Grove Tournament.
The Lady Tigers led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and were never threatened.
Eight players scored for Houston in the contest. Isabella Cook led the way with 7 points, while Claire Benoist, Ava Koch, Millie Manier, Kennedy Smith and Reese Wilson had 4 apiece and Jessyn Allen and Jenna Warner each added 2.
HMS 2023 GIRLS BASKETBALL ROSTER
No., name
10. Millie Manier
11. Lillee Weaver
12. Isabella Cook
15. Danni Root
20. Rebekah McGiboney
23. Jessyn Allen
24. Claire Benoist
30. Ember Green
40. Kenndy Smith
43. Ava Koch
42. Reese Wilson
44. Jenna Warner
52. Piper Volk
Jade Walser-Cardenas
Davney Shelton
Head coach: Jeff Richardson
Assistant coach: Tory Wade
Manager: Aristea Melroy