Trailing by 15 points in the first quarter, the Houston Middle School boys basketball A-Team came back and won 36-30 in a road game Monday at Mountain Grove.

The host Panthers led 17-8 at the end of the first period but were held to only 13 points the rest of the way.

Seven different players scored for Houston in the contest. Seventh-grade forward Tucker Venn led the way with 12 points, while 8th-grade guard Chris Meier had 7 and 7th-grade guard Karson McCain added 6.

The Tigers turned the ball over with regularity early on.

“Then we stopped doing that and it was like, ‘here we come,’” said head coach Jake Brookshire. “And our defense was really solid after the first quarter.”

The margin of victory might have been even greater, but the Tigers went only 6-for-15 from the free throw line.

Houston’s 7th-grade B-Team also came away with a victory by a score of 48-17.

The Tigers jumped out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and were never threatened.

Forward Chase Honeycutt led Houston in scoring with 16 points (including 9 in the first quarter), while McCain had 14 (including 10 in the first quarter), guard Griffon Aaron had 7 and Venn added 6.

Following the games, the A-Team’s record was 2-1 and the B-Team was 3-2.

The two squads are busy next week, hosting Cabool on Monday, traveling to Ava on Tuesday and facing Thayer Thursday at home.