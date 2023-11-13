A Houston man allegedly brandished a firearm and made threats to physically harm a neighbor following the shooting of one of his dogs, according to authorities.

On a neighbor’s property, Glenn Gilbert, 51, reportedly brandished a handgun and threatened physical harm after the neighbor fatally shot one of four of Gilbert’s dogs that had displayed aggressive behavior on the neighbor’s premises.

Gilbert told authorities that he was upset at the time and did not plan on using the gun. He also stated that he put the gun away and went back to his residence after making threats.

The responding deputy recovered Gilbert’s firearm at his residence and observed that it contained a magazine with nine bullets and one in the chamber.

Gilbert is facing a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting. A warrant for his arrest has been issued with a bond of $2,500.