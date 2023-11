The Houston Middle School drama club will present “Revenge of the Pigs” this weekend at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston.

The play — written by Brian D. Taylor — will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Door will open at 6 p.m. for seating. Admission is $5 at the door. For more information email awilliams@houston.k12.mo.us.