Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during October was up compared to a year ago, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $70,204.75 for the month of October. That’s up $5,469.31 from the same period a year ago.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $71,673.68. That’s an increase of $4,137.83 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $17,554.06 in the month of October. That’s up $1,216.86 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $17,554.07 for the month. That is an increase of $1,216.86 from the same period last year.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $13,275.84 for the month. That’s up $4,828.54 from the same period last year.