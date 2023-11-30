A Houston woman faces multiple felony charges following a Houston Police Department investigation in the early morning hours of Nov. 27.

Emily S. Hayes, born in 2001, of 1220 Ozark St. in Houston, is charged with felonies of third-degree assault, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest for a felony, along with a misdemeanor charge of second-degree property damage.

An HPD officer responded at about 3:30 a.m. to a report of people screaming at a Skyview Terrace residence. Prior to arriving, the officer made contact with a man who said he was awakened by Hayes striking him in the face.

The man said he and another man then went to the first man’s Ozark Street residence after being advised Hayes was there. The second man told the officer he began recording the situation when they arrived, and that Hayes spit on him several times, grabbed him by the hair and knocked his expensive cell phone to the concrete floor, causing damage to it.

The officer reported that Hayes was located at her residence, but was uncooperative and broke another officer’s body camera. She was finally apprehended and taken to jail.

Bond information in the case was not available.