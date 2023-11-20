A Houston woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Mary L. Lowrey, 80 of Houston, was driving her 2021 Chevrolet Trax eastbound at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Highway M in Cabool when she impacted the rear of a 2000 Chevrolet S10 driven by Jamie S. Todd, 46 of Cabool, as it awaited to make a left turn, patrol said.

Todd and passenger Melissa A. Todd, 44 of Cabool, were both moderately injured and transported by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.

Lowrey and Jamie S. Todd were wearing safety devices, Melissa A. Todd was not. Both vehicles were totaled.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. Jason L. Sentman.