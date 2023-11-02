A Houston woman was recently recognized for leading an effort to distribute 5,078 individually wrapped roses across Texas County.

On Sept. 28, Shari McCallister and D&L Florist worked with sponsors, volunteers and partners to distribute roses across Texas County to neighbors and community heroes.

This year’s effort increased by 2,000 roses by involving partners across the county.

Out of 19,572 acts of neighboring during Missouri’s second annual Good Neighbor Week, McCallister’s was one of 10 selected as the best examples.

Each statewide winner received a signed certificate and a prize check by mail.