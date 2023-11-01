Texas County was listed eighth in the state Wednesday morning in the annual deer archery season that began Sept. 15, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The count in the county stood at 402: Antlered bucks (160), button bucks (30) and does (212).

Leading the state are: Jefferson (732), Franklin (659), Howell (469), St. Louis (459), Carter (446), and Wayne (435).

The first part of the archery deer season runs through Nov. 10, according to the conservation department.

Turkey archery season also is open. In Texas County, 21 have been killed as of Wednesday, Nov 1: Adults gobblers (2), adult hens 11) juvenile gobblers (4) and juvenile hens (4).