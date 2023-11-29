For several years, 2021-current, the district has been utilizing Discovery Schools in Rolla as a placement for identified students with significant social, emotional or behavioral challenges.

Previous to Discovery Schools, the district has also utilized Thriveley Consultation and Great Circle in St. James, Mo. Discovery Schools has done a great job providing a quality education for our students; however, we are exploring the option of providing a similar service for our students in Houston. There are many factors to navigate as we explore the feasibility of a successful program. To begin, we are focusing on the 5 W’s (Who, What, When, Where, and Why):

WHO (STAFFING): Depending on the needs of our students, multiple staff members are likely to be needed to appropriately and safely staff the school. This is likely to take shape with a behavior coordinator/classroom teacher and paraprofessionals. The staff members will need to be qualified to provide individualized instruction and interventions in a trauma informed environment.

WHAT (SERVICES PROVIDED): The staff will conduct Functional Behavior Assessments (FBAs), analyze data and develop a cohesive behavior intervention plan for each student. Also, as a member of the Exceptional Child Cooperative, we would provide identified and appropriate related services such as occupational therapy, speech and language services, adaptive physical education and other identified services. Staff will also teach and promote skills that foster student independence, personal responsibility, self monitoring and emotional regulation.

WHEN (ANTICIPATED LAUNCH): While there are many details that have to align for this concept to become a reality, it could be a reality as early as the fall of 2024. Again, there are many details and logistics that have to be approved and firmed up prior to the launch date.

WHERE (SITE LOCATION): There has not been an official decision on the location; however, there has been discussion of a couple of sites: 1. The old central office located south of Tiger Fieldhouse, or 2. The “old RadioShack” building which is located at the intersection of Ozark Street and First Street. Both of these locations are currently owned by the district.

WHY (MISSION AND FUNDAMENTAL PURPOSE): The mission for this program and school would be the same as what the mission is for the rest of the district: Expecting Excellence…Learning for All!

As the end of the first semester takes shape and we gear up for the second semester, we will be working diligently to seek personnel that will work independently and with current staff and administration to develop a short and long range cohesive plan that enable a program, as listed above, to function independently and successfully for the benefit of each enrolled student.