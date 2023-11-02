James (Jim) Flanagan, 55, son of Richard & Connie (Larson) Flanagan was born July 9, 1968, in Lincoln, Neb. Jim passed away on Oct. 31, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Jim is preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel & Myrtle Flanagan and LaVeene and Carol Larson.

He is survived by his wife, Dalan, parents Richard & Connie Flanagan, brother Sean (Jodi) Flanagan, sister Linae (Tommy) Mulcahy; six children Tyler Flanagan, Thomas Flanagan, Faith (Ashton) Chenoweth, Tyler Paseka, Trinity Paseka & Aiden Flanagan; two grandchildren Aubree & Brady, many nieces & nephews and many other family and friends.

Jim loved serving his local communities as part of local volunteer fire departments, during his life Jim served as a volunteer firefighter on fire departments in Fairfax County Va., Prince George, Va. and Plato, Mo.

In 2011, Jim married Dalan in Chesterfield, Va. Jim and Dalan spend 12 years together. Jim worked for Sunbelt rentals for 15 years, in 2015 the family relocated to Missouri where Jim started his service time with the Department of the Army at TACOM on Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Jim loved to spend his time with family. He was a devoted husband, father, papa, son and brother.

A memorial service for Jim will take 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Roby Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Roby Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

