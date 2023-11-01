Joseph J. Morrison, 84, of Houston passed away on Oct. 31, 2023. Joseph was born on July 17, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo. to Nadine Fern (McGrath) and Joseph P. Morrison.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Pat; his parents; brothers, Dannie, Russell, and Donnie; and sister, Pat. He is survived by his son, Rodney Cameron and wife, Kim; brothers, Eddie and Randy; sisters-in-law, Irene Mahler (Bill) and Mary Fritch (Duane); two grandchildren, three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; along with Pat Smith who is a special lifelong friend of Joe and Pat.

Joe was a U.S. Army Veteran and belonged to many military organizations. He was an active member of the Houston Senior Center. Joe enjoyed traveling, frog collecting, playing games, puzzles and yard sales.

A visitation for Joe will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery-Fort Leonard Wood. Memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to the Houston Senior Center 301 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. 65483 or left at Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

