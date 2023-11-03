Leslie Delane Moore was born on Sept. 27, 1948, in Bendavis, Mo. to Leslie Fulton and Ursie (Kelly) Moore. He passed away on Oct. 30, 2023, in Springfield, Mo. at the age of 75.

Delane was a graduate of Houston High School and went on to further his education at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Mo. He was accomplished in many areas such as electrical, woodworking and plumbing. He worked as a self-employed homebuilder, as well as a lineman for the City of Houston Electrical Department.

Delane was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed working and exploring the outdoors on his tractor or mule. He was a member of the local Eagles F.O.E. 3911. He was also a Missouri Shuffleboard Hall of Fame inductee and in recent years spent time refinishing old shuffleboards.

Delane is preceded in death by his father, Leslie and one brother, Eddie.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda; mother, Ursie; son, Chris; daughter, Angie; and four grandchildren, Drew, Owen, Reagan, and Jacob.

Delane was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial visitation for Delane was held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. Delane’s family will be establishing a scholarship for a Houston High School student who will be attending a trade school, memorial contributions for this scholarship may be made out to the Moore Family c/o Chris Moore. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

