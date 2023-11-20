Following a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Licking area, a Licking man is jailed on multiple charges, including arson.

Michael D. Clouse, 39, of Licking, is charged with second-degree arson and resisting arrest.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Deer Run Drive for a reported arson. The owner of the residence reported to responding officers that a male identified as Michael Clouse had been a guest staying temporarily.

The owner said Clouse had set fire to a mattress and clothing in a bedroom and then fled the house. The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire, Lindsey said.

Deputies located Clouse walking near Highway N and attempted to question him, but he refused to communicate with and attempted to walk away after being advised he was detained.

Clouse was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $2,500.