A long-time elementary principal at the Houston School District has passed away.

Mary Stottlemyre was 96.

Mrs. Stottlemyre retired in 1982 after a long career. She began as principal in 1967.

Visitation is 10 to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at First Baptist Church, Houston.

A service follows at noon at the church. Burial is at the Dykes Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville.