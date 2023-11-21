A man faces a felony burglary charge resulting from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the Licking area.

Aydan Blackwell, born in 2004, address unknown, is charged with second-degree burglary (a class D felony).

A deputy reported that during an investigation of a burglary at an unreported address in the Licking area, the female victim said she had security video depicting Blackwell in the house, and that he had stolen items and was never given permission to be there. The woman told the officer she observed Blackwell gathering items and then triggering an alarm and fleeing the residence.

The deputy reported viewing the video that showed Blackwell in the residence on Oct. 28 and 29.

On Nov. 19, the deputy reportedly made contact with Blackwell, who said he had gone into the residence to take arrows, and that he knew they didn’t belong to him. Blackwell also told the officer he had gathered items from the home and placed them in a bucket, but had left the property without them because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

Blackwell reportedly told the deputy he entered the residence through a window.

Bond on the charges is set at $1,500.