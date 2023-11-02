A Branson man was involved in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Brian J. Kohut, 23, was driving his 2005 Toyota Corolla southbound on U.S. 63 when he ran off the left side of the road, struck six mailboxes and came to rest in a ravine, patrol said.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

He was not wearing a safety device. The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. S. J. Crewse.