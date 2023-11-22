On Tuesday evening of last week, the Holton Township Board of Trustees adopted a resolution declaring the township a Second Amendment Sanctuary as well as adopting an addendum establishing a township militia.

Holton Township is located in Muskegon County, Mich.

Similar to Livingston County, which last April passed a resolution naming it what’s been dubbed a Second Amendment Sanctuary, Holton’s resolution declares the township will not enforce red-flag laws restricting gun and ammunition possession.

“Whereas, the Holton Township Board declares and confirms to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary Township for Second Amendment rights, and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Michigan, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights,” the resolution reads.

The board’s resolution also included an addendum to form a militia.

The Militia Public Security Act states the township is adopting “policies necessary for the security and rights of Holton Township residents.”

Legal residents of Holton Township with primary residency in the township are eligible to join the militia and may make their intentions known by acknowledging their intent on social media, explicitly telling friends or family members they wish to join, or stating their intent by letter to the Township Militia.

Several restrictions are explicitly stated in the addendum, including:

•Candidates must be over the age of 18.

•Candidates must pass a federal firearms background check.

•Residents not desiring to be in the militia are not required to join.

Militia members must provide their own firearms, adhering to all federal, executive, county, and state regulations. According to the addendum, long guns with stocks that hit the shoulder, including semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, must have been legal by federal law since March 27, 2021. Pistols and handguns, including semi-automatics, are required to have been legal by federal law since March 27, 2021, as well.

Any caliber ammunition determined legal by federal standards since March 27, 2021, is acceptable. The same date and legal determinations also apply to stocks, grips, optics, magazines, clips, suppressors and body armor.

