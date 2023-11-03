This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Veterans and active-duty military members who camp at a Missouri State Parks campground Saturday, Nov. 11, will receive a voucher for a free night of camping. The veteran must be staying the night of Nov. 11 and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status when checking in to receive a free camping coupon. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.

Veterans and active military members are also invited to take free tours of Missouri state historic sites Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12, with valid identification.

Special recognition for veterans will appear in the Nov. 9 issue of the Houston Herald. Businesses will salute the sacrifices of our military.

Some Missouri state parks and historic sites change their hours of operation during the fall for the offseason. Visitors are encouraged to check current hours online at mostateparks.com before heading to a state park or historic site.

In addition, Missouri State Parks offers a $2-per-night camping discount year-round at state park campgrounds for military members and veterans. Nightly camping rates vary from campground to campground based on different criteria. Retired, veteran and active duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel, will receive the military discount. Participants must show the proper valid military identification when checking in.

Employment opportunities: Missouri State Parks also seeks team members who have demonstrated their commitment to protecting public resources. In accordance with state law, if you are a veteran, a family member of a veteran or a surviving spouse of a veteran, you receive preference in the employment selection process when you are similarly qualified to other applicants for the same position. Veterans are encouraged to include their military experience on every application submitted for employment at Missouri State Parks.

For more information, visit mostateparks.com/page/83631/missouri-state-parks-honors-veterans. For more information on Missouri’s state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.