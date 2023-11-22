A Christmas celebration will be hosted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Mt. Zion Church in Akers, Mo.

The event will include a message, singing of Christmas carols and Santa. Attendees are asked to bring an ornament and a memory, picture or story to share.

Refreshments will be served, no food is allowed.

The event is sponsored by the church, Ozark Riverways Foundation, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Dent County Historical Society, Ozark Heritage Project and the Shannon County Museum Association.

For more information, call Judy Maggard Stewert at 573-247-8706 or Ruth Ruppel-Maxwell at 815-866-4419.