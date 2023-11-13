The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Kelsey M. Canterbury, 21, of 7955 Morton Road in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with no operable headlights on Nov. 10.

William T. Dumboski, 61, of 15152 Boiling Springs Road at Licking, was issued three citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Sept. 5, Sept. 12 and Sept. 22.

Dylan Wertheim, 32, of 16005 Horseshoe Drive in Houston, was issued three citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 11.

Loretta I. Cantrell, 70, of 416 N. Grand Ave. in Houston, was issued a citation on Nov. 2 for allowing an animal to run at large.

Carol M. Dicarro, 59, of 307 Davis Street in Houston, was issued citations for failure to obey lawful order and resisting arrest on Nov. 3.

An officer wrote the tickets after Dicarro reportedly became hostile and uncooperative during an investigation of a domestic incident at her residence. She was taken to the Texas County Jail.

Elizabeth D. Heiney, 29, of 1011 Thomasville Road in Houston, was arrested Nov. 5 for having an active Texas County warrant for two felony assault charges.

An officer made the arrest at Heiney’s residence and took her to jail. Bond on the charges is set at $3,000.