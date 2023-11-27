This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An appeal for several needed items was made this week for “Share Your Christmas,” the annual campaign that helps others during the holiday season.

“We are in need of new or gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and coats of all sizes. Any type of household items, especially sheets and blankets, are greatly appreciated,” said Pat Miller, coordinator. The headquarters is at the Houston Lions Club Den basement on North U.S. 63. Applications are taken 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 8. Persons wanting additional information can contact Pat at 417-217-1318 or Angie at 417-217-6595.

Here are the latest cases:

Case 6: Two sisters, ages 4 and 5, would like Frozen dolls and some play make-up for their Christmas gifts. Clothing is needed in sizes 5/6 for both girls and shoe sizes needed are 11 and 13 in children’s.

Case 7: Legos, trucks and an Uno game is on the Christmas wish list of this 8-year-old boy. His clothing needs are size 10/12 boys shirts and pants and size 4 shoes. His 2-year-old brother needs size 3T pants and shirts and size 10 toddler shoes. He will be happy with any toys for his age.

Case 8: A 6-month-old baby girl is in need of some warm sleepers in size 9-12 months. Diapers are also needed as well as a snow suit or warm blanket. She would love any toys that light up and play music.

Case 9: A 5-year-old girl needs size 6 pants and shirts and size 13 kids shoes. Her toy wish is Barbie things, books or learning activities. Her 3-year-old brother needs size 4T clothing and size 10 toddler shoes. He likes dinosaurs, cars and books. Both children need socks, underwear, warm hats and gloves.

Case 10: Boys size 14/16 shirts and athletic pants are needed for a 12-year-old boy. He also needs size 8 men’s shoes.

Monetary donations can be sent to “Share Your Christmas,” %Houston Herald, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. Persons also can find needs outlined on a tree at Houston Walmart Supercenter. Toys for Tots donation boxes are in Houston at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dollar General, Taco Bell and Walgreen’s; and at Cabool at Dollar General. The toys are distributed locally.

EARLIER SHARE YOUR CHRISTMAS CASES 1-5

Case No. 1: A little 2-year-old boy is in need of size 24-month pants and shirts and size 7 toddler shoes and socks. His favorite toys are Paw Patrol and trucks. Queen size bedding would be very helpful for this family.

Case No. 2: This 6-year-old girl loves Barbie dolls and clothes to dress them up. She needs size 6 or 6X pants and shirts. She would like a pair of size 13 kids winter boots. Her 3-year-old sister wears size 2 toddler clothing and size 6 toddler shoes. She likes baby dolls. Kitchen items such as pots and pans, dish towels, etc. are the needs of the family.

Case No. 3: The Christmas wish of these two girls, ages 15 and 13 is makeup, nail polish or craft items. Clothing sizes needed are women’s large and medium-sized shirts and women’s size 10 and 5/6 jeans or pants. Their 4-year-old brother needs size 5/6 pants and shirts and size 1 shoes. His toy wish is Legos.

Case No. 4: Any girl toys appropriate for her age will make this 4-year-old very happy. She needs size 5 pants and shirts, and size 10 little girl’s shoes. She is also in need of socks, underwear and pajamas.

Case No. 5: This 2-year-old boy would like any type of learning toys appropriate for his age. He needs size 2 toddler shirts and pants and size 8 toddler shoes. He is also could use socks, underwear and pajamas. The family needs baking sheets, pots, pans, towels and wash rags.