Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol didn’t record a single fatality during the Thanksgiving travel holiday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. There were no boating crashes or drownings.

During the Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers report the following traffic statistics for 2023 (preliminary):

•Crashes ─ 431

•Injuries ─ 138

•Fatalities ─ 4

•DWI ─ 103

•Drug Arrests ─ 10

During the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 414 traffic crashes, which included eight fatalities and 115 injuries. Statewide, nine people died, and 482 people were injured in 1,355 traffic crashes over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Troopers arrested 113 people for driving while intoxicated during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.