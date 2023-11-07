The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that nominations are now open for individuals interested in serving on its board of directors.

This is a unique opportunity for community members to make a lasting impact and contribute to the betterment of the community. The not-for-profit sector plays a vital role in addressing the needs and challenges of our area, and a strong board of directors is essential for the success and sustainability of any not-for-profit organization. By serving on the board, individuals can contribute their skills, expertise, and passion to support the organization’s mission and make a positive difference in the lives of those it serves.

Nominations are now being accepted for dedicated individuals who are committed to the values and objectives of the Chamber. Candidates should possess a strong desire to serve the community, be reliable and accountable, and have a willingness to actively participate in board meetings, committees, and fundraising efforts.

Candidates must have a genuine interest in the organization’s cause. Previous board experience or an understanding of governance principles is desirable, but not mandatory.

The nomination process is simple. Interested individuals can submit their nominations by completing the online nomination form available at https://houstonmochamber.org. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 30.

Elections will take place at the Dec. 6 Chamber Luncheon, at noon, at the Community Building at Texas County Fairgrounds. All chamber members and nominees are encouraged to attend. Being a board member for the Chamber offers numerous benefits, including networking opportunities, personal and professional growth and the chance to contribute meaningfully to the community. It is a role that allows individuals to be part of a collective effort to create positive change and growth in our community.

For more information, visit https://houstonmochamber.org, email chamberhoustonmo@gmail.com, or call 417-217-4399.