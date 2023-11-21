A Salem woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sarah S. Sullings, 49, was driving her 2001 Ford F-150 northbound five miles south of Licking on U.S. 63 when she struck a parked 2000 Chevrolet 3500, patrol said.

Sullings was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with moderate injuries.

Sullings was wearing a safety device. Both vehicles were totaled.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. Zayne B. Tate.