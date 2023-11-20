Timothy Healy, former president of the New York Public Library from 1923-1992, said “The most important asset of any library goes home at night – the library staff!”

Texas County Library staff, Darnella Robbins, Tiffany Davy, Del Hicks, Liza Cannon, Amy Schiess, Kathie Cox, Diana Richardson, Brandie Smith and Lee Ann Akins are nine individuals who I am so thankful for every month – not just in November! The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23, and reopen on Friday. We wish all our patrons a happy holiday!

Come check out our holiday section of books for the kids with lots of new ones just added. Some new arrivals are “Obsession” by Stuart Woods, “Clive Cussler The Corsican Shadow” by Dirk Cussler and “A Christmas Vanishing” by Anne Perry.

Mark your calendars for Mrs. Santa Claus coming to town. She will be at the Cabool branch Saturday Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon, the Licking branch next door in the museum book nook Saturday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and the Houston branch Saturday Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon.

All Texas County libraries have story times each week on Thursdays. The librarians love to read and do crafts with your kiddos. Call your local branch for times or go to our website and view our calendar. There are also LEGOS and STEM kits the kids can enjoy any day of the week.

The Houston Library is the main branch of Texas County Library and is located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Check out our webpage, texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or contact the library at 417-967-2258 or TexasCountyLibrary@gmail.com.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.