The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging caution for the Thanksgiving weekend and expects traffic to increase Sunday as travelers head back home.



The counting period started 6 p.m. Wednesday and ends 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

Troopers will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E., enforcing all traffic laws, and available to assist the public. Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, nine people were killed and 482 injured in 1,355 traffic crashes.



The public is encouraged to call the patrol’s emergency report line 800-525-5555 or *55 on your cellular phone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency.