The Houston High School H Club’s second annual Powderpuff Football Game is set for 6 p.m. this Friday (Nov. 3) at Tiger Stadium.

The contest will feature a team of senior and sophomore girls battling a squad of juniors and freshmen. Admission is $2 for adults $1 students.

In addition, H Club is conducting a drawing for a two rifles: A Savage Axis 243 and Savage Axis 6.5 Creedmoor. Cards (tickets) are $40 each. The person holding the first card drawn gets a choice of which gun they would like and the second card gets the remaining gun. Cards can be purchased from any HHS H Club athlete or from club sponsors Jake Brookshire or Loran Richardson.