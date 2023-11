The Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri will host “Breakfast with Santa” 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Lone Star Annex in Houston.

Attendees will enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and drinks, a picture with Santa and a storytime with Santa every 30 minutes.

All Donations go to the Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri in Houston.

For more information call 417-967-1100.