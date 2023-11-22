Texas County finished just 81 behind the state leader in the November portion of the fall firearms deer season that concluded Tuesday in Missouri, according to data by the Missouri Department of Conservation on Wednesday morning. The numbers might still change some before the official tally is released.

Hunters killed 4,208 deer in Texas County. The leading county was Franklin with 4,289.

In the county, the breakdown shows: Antlered deer (2,027), button bucks (324) and does (1,857).

Last year’s kill during the same period was 3,607.

Other top counties in the state: Howell (third), 3,749; Callaway (fourth), 3,211; Jefferson (fifth), 2,936; and Benton (sixth), 2,880.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 193,669 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 11-21. Of the 193,669 deer harvested, 105,614 were antlered bucks, 16,081 were button bucks, and 71,974 were does.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/. This year’s harvest total was 3% lower than last year and 2% higher than the previous five-year average. For more harvest information from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries