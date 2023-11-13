This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston Housing Authority is seeking bids for cleaning services for the Housing Authority moveouts, laundry facilities, community rooms, and bathrooms at main office.

All bidders are required to attend a walk-through of area before submitting a bid. Bid specifications may be discussed during the walk-through at the Houston Housing Authority Office located at 200 Chestnut Terrace, Houston, Missouri. Information will not be mailed.

Sealed bids will be accepted until noon, Tuesday, November 14th at 12:00pm. No late bids will be accepted. Houston Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids.