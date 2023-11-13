This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Housing Authority announces that on November 8, 2023 the PHA shall make available for public review a copy of components of its 5 Year Capital Fund Action Plan per guidelines with 24 CFR Part 905.

These documents will be available Monday thru Thursday from 8:00-4:00 at the Houston Housing Authority Administrative Office located at 200 Chestnut Terrace, Houston, Missouri.

The Housing Authority has scheduled the public hearing to be held November 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Houston Authority’s Board Room at 200 Chestnut Terrace, Houston, Missouri.

At this time the Housing Authority shall receive and consider any and all comments prior to finalization of their agency plan for admission to HUD.

Jennifer Scheets, Executive Director