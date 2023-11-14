Sales taxes collected in Texas County is finished up for October, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A use tax from out-of-state orders totaled $64,361.57 for the month. For the year, $878,330.91 has been collected. That’s up $392,136.91 from a year ago.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $106,446.42 for the month, an increase of $12,152.26 for the month compared to last year. For the year, each totals $1,115,019.47, a decrease of $20,158.74 from the same period last year.

A three-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $78,336.35 for October and $756,462.71 for 2023. Collections began Oct. 1, 2022.