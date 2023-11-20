Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey was our guest at the American Legion Post 41 monthly meeting on Nov. 9.

He spoke about the Houston Lions Club “Shop with a Hero” project; children from family backgrounds that are troubled or financially-depressed have an opportunity to shop with a Houston Police Department officer, a Houston firefighter or a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy in December. Kids who might have had a sparce Christmas will be able to buy things they want or need, with funds provided by donations from the community.

As of Nov. 9, the Lions Club had received $22,000 of their goal of $25,000; donations may be sent to the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at the Justice Center in Houston. Checks should be made out to the Houston Lions Club. Donations will be gratefully accepted up to Dec. 1.

After-Action Report on Veterans Day:

Around Texas County, our veterans organizations stepped up and came together to recognize and memorialize all of our military veterans, active duty and retired. Color Guards from Post 41 participated in Veterans Day activities at the Houston Senior Center, Houston Schools, Success Schools and Plato Schools. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6337 rendered Honors at the Memorial for the Fallen in Licking at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th Month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 473 and American Legion Post 41 teamed up to raise the Colors at the Veteran’s Park in Cabool at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

In spite of the current troubles, we still have much to be thankful for. Here’s hoping that you all have a peaceful and blessed Thanksgiving Day!

Texas County veterans organizations:

•Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 473 has changed its meeting date to 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at their Post Meeting Hall on Highway 63 north of Cabool.

•American Legion Post 559 will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the VFW Post 6337 meeting hall in Licking. Post 559 has been revitalized by past members and will be looking for new ones.

•Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6337 in Licking meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at its Meeting Hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. every fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at its meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston, (just north of Pizza Hut.) Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.