The Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association has announced its 2023 All-State selections, and Houston senior Angie Smith was one of 30 players named to the Class 2 All-State Team.

Smith was also named South Central Association conference Player of the Year for 2023. She led the Lady Tigers to a 26-8-1 record this season and the Class 2 District 8 championship.

Along the way, Smith was honored for reaching the 1,000 kills mark for her career and recording 1,000 digs in the season.