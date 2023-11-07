A Summersville man was struck and killed last Thursday while walking along Interstate 65 in Lafayette, Ind., authorities said.

Joseph Lamar Jentsch, 24, died in the 2:30 a.m. tragedy, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said. Jentsch could not be immediately identified.

Costello said Jentsch suffered multiple injuries leading to his death, and the fatality was ruled by her as an accident.

The investigation continues by the coroner’s office, the Indiana State Police and the Lafayette Police Department.

The victim was a 2019 commercial and advertising art graduate from South Central Career Center in West Plains, now Southern Missouri Technical Institution. He completed the program with academic excellence honors and a certification in Skills USA Graphic Design Proficiency.

The Lafayette Journal and Courier newspaper reported that Jentsch was a construction worker was staying at a nearby hotel where he was struck and killed.

Services for Mr. Jentsch are incomplete under the direction of Taber Mortuary, Mountain View.