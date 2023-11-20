Susie Bruce, born on Jan. 14, 1933, peacefully departed this life on Nov. 17, 2023, at the age of 90. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a cherished member of her community.

On Jan. 30, 1957, Susie married the love of her life, William G. Bruce, and together they created a life filled with hard work, faith and family. Their union blessed them with a daughter, Susie Ann Bruce, who brought immeasurable joy to their lives.

A preacher’s wife, Susie’s faith played a central role in her life, as she found salvation and became a dedicated member of Hamilton Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Nov. 3, 1946. She and Bill shared a passion for spiritual growth, often traveling to revivals and reveling in the joy of good old-fashioned preaching.

Susie had a love for music, often expressing herself through song and playing the piano day and night. Her hard work was evident in her large garden, and her cooking was celebrated by anybody able to enjoy her home-cooked meals, homemade pies (especially her pie crust!), and chicken & dumplings. Susie was always happy to help her family and save a little money by sewing dresses and decorating with embroidery.

Susie attended the Union School through the eighth grade. She approached life with practical wisdom, stubbornness and relied on a wealth of hands-on experience to guide her family. A hard worker, Susie remained employed until the age of 87, working at the Kabul Nursing Home for the last two decades of her life.

Susie’s warm and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, faith in God, her love for family and friends and the countless memories created over a life well lived.

Susie Bruce is preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and John Henry Armstrong, her beloved husband, William G. Bruce, her brothers Perry, Melvin, and Pete Armstrong, and her granddaughter, Anne N. Carroll (Dwinell). She is survived by her daughter Susie Ann and husband Mitchell Carroll. Grandson, Michael, and wife Cassandra Carroll, and great-grandchildren Valorie, Serenity, and Ember Carroll. Granddaughter Jennifer and husband Joseph Beam. She is also survived by many many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Her greatest desire is that all come to Jesus, “know-so” salvation and be ready to go to heaven one day.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at the funeral chapel with Elders Michael Highfill and Andrew Peters officiating. Pallbearers will be Mark Hartman, Louie Armstrong, Lynn Armstrong, Gregory Armstrong, Brent Carter and Michael Carroll. Honorary pallbearers are Garland Armstrong, Mitchell Carroll, Lawrence “Tex” Bonner, Valorie Carroll, Simon Peters and Joseph Beam. Interment was in the Union Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, MO. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

