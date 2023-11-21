As the books close today (Tuesday, Nov. 21) on the November portion of fall firearms season, Texas County has already exceeded the number of harvested deer last year, Missouri Department of Conservation figures show.

As of Tuesday morning, the count stood at 4,017, which is the second highest in Missouri. In 2022, the number was 3,607. This year’s leader is Franklin County with 4,180 as of Tuesday morning.

The breakdown in Texas County shows: antlered deer (1,950), button bucks (309) and does (1,758).

Leaders in the state are: Franklin, first; Texas, second; Howell (3,645), third; Callaway (3,066), fourth; Jefferson (2,824), fifth; and Benton (2,813), sixth. Nearby Shannon County has 2,693.