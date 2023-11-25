A Texas County grand jury handed up an indictment against a woman on charges of second-degree domestic assault.

Megan Rosso, 25, of Mountain Grove, was indicted on the class D felony after she allegedly struck a relative on Oct. 31.

Bond was set at $3,500 cash only. The charge was unsealed on Nov. 22.

A grand jury in Texas County indicted a man on charges of first-degree harassment following testimony.

Andrew Williamson, 41, of Dixon, was charged after the panel heard testimony that on Sept. 1 he allegedly caused “emotional distress to confidential victim by disparaging communications”…through text and in violation of an order of protection against the defendant in Shannon County.

A $2,500 cash only bond was set. The charge was unsealed on Nov. 22.

A woman was indicted Nov. 22 by a Texas County grand jury on charges of first-degree property damage, a class E felony.

Sharon K. Dudley, 77, of Willow Springs, is accused of damaging a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer by striking it with a bar on Nov. 23, causing more than $750 in damage.

Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.

A Springfield woman is charged with child endangerment while operating a vehicle Aug. 19 in Houston.

Nicole A. Brasuell, 23, was indicted by a county grand jury for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, class D felony. She was stopped operating a speeding vehicle and restraints were not used.

Brasuell also is charged with DWI with a child less than 17 years of age present.

Bond is set at $2,500 cash. Prosecutors classified her as a prior and persistent offender.

The indictment was handed up on Nov. 22.