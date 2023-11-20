Texas County finished the second weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season with more than 3,800 harvested, the Missouri Department of Conservation said. That exceeds the 2022 total.

As of Monday morning, the total stood at 3,858 in Texas County.

The county is ranked second in the state. The breakdown is: antlered bucks (1,882), button bucks (298) and does (1,678).

The top counties in the state are: Franklin (4,105), first; Texas (3,858), second; and Howell (3,515) third.

Other leaders in the state: Callaway (2,993), Benton (2,758), Jefferson (2,751) and Wayne (2,695).

Last year, 3,607 deer were killed in Texas County during the November portion of deer season. The season ended Tuesday, Nov. 21.