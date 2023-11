Texas County took first place in Missouri in the late portion youth deer season that concluded Sunday, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Hunters in Texas County killed 77 deer. The season began Friday.

In Texas County, young hunters killed 33 bucks, 16 button bucks and 28 does.

Top counties in Missouri: Texas (77), Pike (62), Morgan (61), Callaway (61), Lincoln (59), Audrian (55) and Webster (54).

Send pictures to: news@houstonherald.com