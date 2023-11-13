Texas County entered Monday in second place in Missouri in the November portion of the fall firearms deer season, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

Hunters in the county have killed 1,831 deer. Leading the state is Franklin County with 2,117. Howell County is third at 1,734.

Other leaders in the state are: Callaway (1,581), Benton (1,527), Wayne (1,521), Pike (1,383), Morgan (1,308) and Douglas (1,297).

The breakdown early Monday morning in the county shows: Antlered bucks (914), button bucks (148) and does (769).

Send your deer pictures to news@houstonherald.com