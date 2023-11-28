Texas County’s unemployment rate was up in October from the previous month, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reported.

In October, the rate was four percent. That is up seven-tenths of a percentage point from September.

According to the department, the county’s total labor force was 9,150 and employed was 8,785. (Total unemployed – 365)

Other counties and their jobless rates: Howell (3.8), Douglas (3.6), Wright (3.6), Laclede (3.6), Pulaski (3.9), Phelps (3.3), Dent (3.7) and Shannon (4).