This month usually begins the season where the word “thankful” is used the most.

The bright and joyous words are often seen and read across all the land. They are happily repeated and shared. The thankfulness is repeated in passing without a second thought, almost as if some are on autopilot. Telling strangers to have a blessed day or talking with the store clerk about having a great gathering and wishing them well before leaving the store. The list goes on and on and repeats.

Then there are the ones that are on repeat for a different reason; a repeat they try and try to end. These messages are not seen, heard, or recognized nearly enough. Most desperately want this repeat to stop but they just cannot do it alone. The words creep into their minds at all hours and seem more prominent at night for some. The words and thoughts of despair. They try and talk themselves out of it often, and way too often they do not. These thoughts are intrusive and stick around and soon are believable. They must be true, they keep happening, and no one even noticed. These messages seem unmentionable or taboo to talk about.

The thoughts of no one will miss me, no one will even care, or maybe if I am not here anymore it will make things better. Maybe just the thought of being such a burden to people, if I just end it then they can go on with their lives. If I were to just end it, then I would not feel like I must keep trying to fit in. If I go ahead and go, then they wouldn’t look so annoyed to talk to me. If I end it, then they would not have to ignore my text and phone calls anymore. I don’t even think people like me. No one likes me, they act like they do but they don’t. The only act like they are my friends to get me to do things. I don’t even really have friends. The ones I thought were my friends just ignored me today. These thoughts are just a few of the many that someone dealing with suicidal ideations have mentioned.

Today almost everyone has a phone that has numerous phone numbers stored in it of family, friends, and many others. This phone stays with us almost as if it was attached. It is easy to pull it out, pick someone’s name and call or send a text message. But for some, the message, or the call that they want to make is not that easy. For some they cannot call those numbers because the voice on the other end would not understand. They may just tell them they are being crazy and that would never happen. The words ‘just get over it’ have already been said. They may not understand because they believe ‘I have it all together’ and carry life’s day to day problems so well that it could not be true. How does someone relay that it is all too much and as hard as one tries the marbles keep rolling around, not fitting in the square cases as easily as everyone makes it seem.

This happens year-round with individuals with an increase happening this time of year. As of the printing of this article there have already been 80 suicidal-related calls, in Texas County for 2023. In 2022 there were 104 with 19 of those calls between November 1st and December 31st. I am grateful that most were not successful and happy to know that there were resources to extend to them. However, with the statics there are more that have not reached out for help.

Do you know someone that may benefit from help, but you are not sure if you should call? Make the call! That person does not have to know that you called, you can call anonymously and advise the information. If you are wrong, great. If you are right, you may save a life or get them on the right path for help.

9-1-1 is not the only resource for assistance. 9-8-8 has been available for some time in our area. With 988 one can text or call, this can be for help for you or someone you know. Maybe you are not sure, both resources are ready to assist you. Sometimes just a simple response to a very important text can be the first step to a journey for an improved life. If you need help with this step, I encourage you to reach out, if none of your saved phone numbers will work for you, remember 9-1-1 or 9-8-8 will always answer your call.

Dispatchers are there for you, they have chosen this career, and are the helpers of the world. There is no judgment when you call in for yourself or for others. They train and learn different approaches to help those in need. Your call will never be sent to voicemail, your question for help will not go unanswered. Your hesitation to call will never be ignored, they will help walk you through and offer other resources as needed.

I would like for everyone to know and be Thankful, that on dark nights, with bright thoughts of gloomy destinations, there is always someone at the ready to answer the call. If you feel the need to help someone, it could be just a call or a text to them, do it. Or if deemed necessary a call for help to have them checked on, make the call! As you sit down with your family keep all in your thoughts, especially the helpers of the world that are dealing with everyone’s worst day, multiply times a day.

Currently, Texas County does not have text-to-911. This feature is being worked into our capabilities and will be available in the future.

The Texas County Emergency Services office in Houston is funded by a 3/8-cent countywide sales tax approved by voters in 2013. Director Terra Culley can be reached by phone at 417-967-5309 or by email at terraculley911@hotmail.com.