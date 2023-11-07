Thelma Jean (Gayer) Crum was born to Silas James and Hattie Ellen (Reed) Gayer on March 29, 1930, in Wichita, Kan. On Nov. 6, 2023, at the age of 93, she went to be with her Lord.

Her parents bought a farm east of Houston, Mo. Thelma went to work at the International Shoe Factory in Houston. She met Donald Crum. Three years later on July 7, 1951, Donald and Thelma were married. To this union, three children were born, Mary Ellen, Dondra Jean and Joseph Donald.

Donald and Thelma ran a garage in Raymondville, Mo. Later in Thelma’s life she worked at the Houston Bible Book store. Then as a cook at Houston House Nursing Home.

Thelma had a green thumb and always had a yard full of beautiful flowers.

Thelma is survived by her three children, Mary (Lonnie) Case of Edgar Springs, Mo.; Dondra (Darrell) Case of Houston; and Joe (Gail) Crum of Houston. Seven grandchildren, Kimberly Duff, Susan Bell, Jeff Case, Rose Wolford, Jacob Case, Lilly Case and Jessica Smith; 14 great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Thelma is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Sisters, Gladys Booker, and Dorothy Barger; one brother, James Gayer; one step-grandson, and two great-grandsons.

Our mother was a faithful member at the Rambo A/G Church. She loved her Lord and Savior.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A visitation for Thelma took place from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Burial followed in Boone Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Thelma. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

