A trial date for a lawsuit that alleges a local organization failed to repay a loan will be set in December.

In a filing made in January, Patricia Miller alleges that the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce borrowed $40,000 to pay a local business for a heating and cooling system at the chamber’s fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. She is the mother of a former director.

The trial date setting is Dec. 19, according to a decision made Nov. 21 by Circuit Judge John Beger.

According to court documents, the plaintiff alleges:

•On or about Oct. 27, 2021, Miller and the chamber through its then president, Bobby Dixon, entered into a written agreement.

•On Oct. 27, 2021, Miller wrote a $40,000 check with a memo line on the check detailing “loan to chamber.” The chamber deposited it the same day.

•On Oct. 29, 2021, the chamber used $36,000 of the $40,000 funds to pay for the heating and cooling work.

•The $40,000 from Miller was to pay for the HVAC work. The funds were to be paid in full to Miller by Jan. 15, 2022. If the chamber received an insurance check from Star Insurance before Jan. 15, that sum would be paid to Miller and then the remainder would be due in full on Jan. 15, 2022.

•If for some reason the chamber did not receive the funding to pay the loan back in full, then a $350 payment would be due to Miller starting on Jan. 16, 2022, and continue each month thereafter until paid in full.

Miller has not been paid anything, the suit alleges.